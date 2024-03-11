Babil admits he had a traumatic childhood experience

Late Irrfan Khan’s son-actor Babil Khan has joined the movies and is taking forward the legacy of his father. But clearly, Babil has still not gotten used to the absence of his late father and continues to be very attached to him. That reflects as he talks about his father often, thus, sharing memories and anecdotes about him. In a recent interview, Babil spoke about his traumatic childhood experience and the feeling of being distant from his father.

He said during a chat that he would feel very distant from his father and that feeling wasn’t good. He said during a chat with ‘MensXP’ that fame was the reason he would end up being distant from his father as a child. There was a crowd that would pull him away and his father would leave his hand. It was hurtful for him even if it was for 10 minutes because for Babil, Irrfan was his whole world.

The ‘Qala’ star said, “So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing to him and that hand gets pulled away, for the child, I think it’s very traumatic. I had distance from my father, physical distance because he was shooting a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there.”

He further revealed that it was due to this insecurity that Babil has become a people pleaser and has abandonment issues. Babil has these abandonment issues as he would spend 15 days with his father who was his best friend as well and then suddenly, he would go to shoot for months. This is the issue he faced being a famous person’s child but other than that, Babil calls Irrfan the best father.

On the work front, Babil was last seen in ‘The Railway Men’.