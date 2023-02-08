B-Town congratulates Sidharth, Kiara on their wedding

After months of speculation, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a closely guarded ceremony in Jaisalmer. The lavish wedding festivities were attended by quite a few members of the Bollywood fraternity, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. After the couple shared the first pictures from the wedding, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters, including from Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Alia, who made her acting debut with Sidharth in ‘Student of the Year’ and was also dating him for some time, took to ‘Instagram’ and shared a photo of the two of them and wrote, “Congratulations, you two!”

“Met him a decade and a half ago. Silent, strong and still so sensitive. I met her many years after; silent, strong and sensitive in equal measure. Then they met each other and I realised at that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family. As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat, everyone around them felt the pulse and energy. I sat proud, elated and bursting with love for the two of them! I love you, Sid. I love you, Ki. May today be your forever,” wrote Johar.

Kaif, who worked with Sidharth on the film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, wrote, “Congratulations and all love to you both.”

Other celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Neha Kakkar sent the newlyweds their congratulations, accompanied by hearts.