B Praak cancels Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast appearance

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as ‘BeerBiceps’ on social media, is facing severe backlash for an inappropriate comment made on YouTuber Samay Raina’s show, ‘India’s Got Latent’. Despite issuing an apology for his offensive and derogatory remark, the controversy continues to escalate.

Singer B Praak, who was set to appear on Ranveer’s podcast, has now canceled his participation and strongly condemned the YouTuber’s comment and called it ‘pathetic’.

Following the uproar, the singer posted a video message on ‘Instagram’. In the clip, he said in Hindi, “I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on ‘BeerBiceps’ and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina’s show.”

“This is not our Indian culture. What story are you telling about your parents? What are you even talking about them? Is this comedy? You are abusing people and teaching them how to abuse them. I fail to understand this generation,” he added.

B Praak also criticised Ranveer Allahbadia for promoting Sanatan Dharma and hosting renowned personalities on his podcast while allegedly holding such ‘shoddy’ views. “You promote Sanatan Dharma and host so many influential people, still your thinking is so shoddy.” Expressing concern for the future generation and the impact of such content, B Praak urged content creators to be more responsible and avoid promoting such discussions.

Amid the controversy, an old video from a live session of comedian Tanmay Bhat has resurfaced and gone viral. In the clip, Tanmay is seen questioning Ranveer’s self-proclaimed spiritual detachment.