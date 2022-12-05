Millennium Post
Home > Entertainment > Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix
Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

BY PTI5 Dec 2022 6:52 AM GMT
Ayushmann Khurranas Doctor G set for OTT debut on Netflix
X

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's "Doctor G" will be released for streaming on 'Netflix' on December 11.

The campus comedy-drama, which released on October 14, marked the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, known for helming 'Prime Video' series "Afsos".

The streamer shared the news in a post on 'Instagram' on Sunday evening.

"Doctors too have problems that they can't find a cure for! 'Doctor G' arrives on 'Netflix' on 11th Dec! #DoctorGonNetflix" 'Netflix India' posted.

Co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap, "Doctor G" follows the story of a budding doctor named Uday Gupta who ends up enrolling himself in gynaecology for post-graduation due to lack of seat in his desirable subject, orthopaedics.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Ayushmann currently features in "An Action Hero", which released in theatres on December 2.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X