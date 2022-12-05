Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's "Doctor G" will be released for streaming on 'Netflix' on December 11.

The campus comedy-drama, which released on October 14, marked the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, known for helming 'Prime Video' series "Afsos".

The streamer shared the news in a post on 'Instagram' on Sunday evening.

"Doctors too have problems that they can't find a cure for! 'Doctor G' arrives on 'Netflix' on 11th Dec! #DoctorGonNetflix" 'Netflix India' posted.

Co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap, "Doctor G" follows the story of a budding doctor named Uday Gupta who ends up enrolling himself in gynaecology for post-graduation due to lack of seat in his desirable subject, orthopaedics.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Ayushmann currently features in "An Action Hero", which released in theatres on December 2.