Ayushmann Khurrana: 'The sense of community viewing is back'

Ayushmann Khurrana is soaking in the success of his latest film ‘Dream Girl 2’. In a new interview with a popular entertainment news agency, the actor also reacted to the recent success stories of many other films including ‘Gadar 2’, ‘OMG 2’, as well as his release ‘Dream Girl 2’. He said that the ‘sense of community viewing is back’ with the bumper success of these films in Bollywood.

When Ayushmann was asked about the recent successes of films like ‘Gadar 2’, ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Pathaan’, he said, “It’s just a learning curve for the entire industry. Also, we have gone through a great metamorphosis as viewers. The sense of community viewing is back. The excitement is there to get out of your home and just watch films on the big screen. It’s like watching a cricket match on your TV or going to the stadium. I think that’s the kind of difference there. For commercial films, I think you should just definitely go out there and watch in theaters.”

“As a kid, I’ve loved watching films on the big screen. I’m glad this space is back again and people are going to theaters and even mid-budget, small-budget films are working because intrinsically, my films are not big-budget films. They are just good with content and yeah, that’s a big relief,” he added.

Bollywood has hit a purple patch with a slew of films doing massive numbers at the box office. Headlining this is Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’, which recently entered the Rs 500 crores club at the domestic box office in the third week of its release. Then there was also Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’, which is now inching towards Rs 150 crores.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ opened to strong numbers at the box office. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 90 crore mark. The highest numbers at the box office were set by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, which collected Rs 1050.3 crores at the worldwide box office.