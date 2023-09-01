Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to ‘Dream Girl 2’ being regressive

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently addressed the criticism against his recently released film ‘Dream Girl 2’ that the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is regressive. He defended it by stating that his film has the same audience as Sunny Deol starrer ‘Gadar 2’, where one cannot apply logic while watching it.

He told ‘Bollywood Hungama’ the one thing that he was clear about was that ‘Dream Girl 2’ isn’t for those who have a magnifying glass ready in their hands.

He stated that this film is for an outright massy comedy commercial single-screen small-town audience.

“Jo ‘Gadar 2’ ki audience hai, wohi iski audience hai. Aap logic nahi laga sakte isme (It has the same audience as ‘Gadar 2’. You can’t apply logic here). There’s a crazy suspension of disbelief in the film,” Ayushmann said.

He further added that one can’t go into the intricacies of this film because there’s no message as such, but it’s inclusive enough. He said that there’s a slight touch of LGBTQ representation and acceptance when Abhishek Banerjee’s character says, ‘Love is love’ at the end.

“A Muslim family is marrying a Sardar and then a Hindu. So, the mass audience will find it progressive. But those who scan with a magnifying glass will point out mistakes. This film is not for them,” he said, adding that as long as ‘Dream Girl 2’ works, he will have the courage to do more progressive films like ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Article 15’ and ‘An Action Hero’.

‘Dream Girl 2’ is the sequel to the highly successful film ‘Dream Girl’, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit and the second instalment is also doing well at the box office.