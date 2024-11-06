Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled to be a part of ‘Thama’

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in ‘Thama’, said that it’s the first love story of the horror comedy universe. “I’m excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror-comedy universe in and as Thama,” Ayushmann told ‘variety.com’.

The film marks Ayushmann’s first venture into the genre. It’s scheduled to be released in Diwali 2025. The film marks a departure from the universe by incorporating a love story element. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Aditya Sarpotdar directs from a screenplay by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara, with Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik producing.

The actor emphasised the unique positioning of ‘Thama’ within the horror-comedy universe. “The fact that ‘Thama’ is the first love story of the horror comedy universe is all the more exciting. The promise of it being a ‘bloody’ love story is also a supremely unique and compelling pitch for today’s audience who want clutter-breaking theatrical experiences. ‘Thama’ is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India. I’m really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge, big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar and the writing genius Niren Bhatt,” he shared.

Khurrana is thrilled to be part of this universe’s legacy as it moves forward and also feels responsible for giving audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come.

For him, this represents an addition to his diverse filmography, reported ‘variety.com’. “‘Thama’ is a project of a lifetime for me and I know that I will give my heart and soul for people to hopefully shower it with unanimous love,” he added.