Ayushmann Khurrana calls internet a 'powerful tool'

Ayushmann Khurrana has taken a step forward in advocacy for creating a safe digital space for everybody, especially children. “The internet is a powerful tool and we need to ensure that children can make the best use of it. They can use the internet to learn about the world, discover new hobbies, advance their skills, explore job opportunities and harness their potential safely and securely,” he said.

“The rise of smartphones and social media has led to an increase in online trolling, which often adversely affects children’s mental health and self-esteem. We must educate and sensitise our children on ways to maintain online hygiene - to not only stay protected from trolling and bullying but to also refrain from being an online troll or bully. It’s of utmost importance to ensure that our children are empowered enough to approach their trusted adult, whether it’s a parent, family member or teacher if they are being trolled online,” he added.

Ayushmann also shared his views on how parents should deal with children in the digital age. “Children are taking to the internet from a very formative stage in their lives. From education, friendships and entertainment, every aspect of their lives has an online component. As elders, it’s our responsibility to build trust with our children. Trust is a two-way street where the children trust the adults/guardians enough to turn to them when they need support and for the adults/guardians to trust the children when they turn to them. In the long term though as elders/parents, we have to approach these issues with patience, trust and intent. If required, we should seek professional help for children, without the fear of stigma,” he said.