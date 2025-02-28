Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar celebrate a decade of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

New Delhi: Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday celebrated 10 years of her debut film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and said her heart is filled with gratitude, while her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana hailed the movie as one that revitalised his career.

"Dum Laga Ke Haisha", directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by ‘Yash Raj Films’, broke Bollywood’s conventional romantic tropes by telling a heartfelt love story between an overweight woman (Pednekar) and her reluctant husband (Khurrana).

The movie was overwhelmingly praised by the critics for its story, performances of the cast, which also included Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa and the nostalgic '90s setting.

In a post on ‘Instagram’, Pednekar thanked her well-wishers as well as fans for their support in the last 10 years.

"A decade of dreams, hard work and the most incredible journey as an actor! As I celebrate 10 years in cinema, my heart is filled with gratitude for every person who has been a part of this journey-my family, friends, mentors, filmmakers, co-actors and the incredible teams that have worked tirelessly behind-the-scenes," she said.

The past decade has taught the actor the value of "resilience, passion and the power of believing in oneself", Pednekar said.

Khurrana recalled how his acting career took an upswing post "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

"The film gave me a fresh lease of life in the industry and thankfully I have never looked back, using all the learnings from 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' to create a genre of quirky, feel-good, disruptive, content-forward films that delivered a beautiful message to the family audience," Khurrana said in a statement.

Reflecting on his career choices before "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", Khurrana said he made many "mistakes" and it made him realise that every film is a test.

"I remember being sleepless for many, many days ahead of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' release. My career saw a meteoric rise with 'Vicky Donor', overnight, people were calling me a star who was born. I couldn’t process this. I was not from the industry. I had no playbook to follow on how to deal with the attention," said Khurrana, who faced career setbacks after three of his films "Nautanki Saala", "Bewakoofiyaan" and "Hawaizaada" underperformed.

The actor admitted that he had no strategy to follow up on the success of his debut film.

"The industry is a brutal place. We are born every Friday and our obituaries are written every Friday. I wanted to own my Friday so badly. So, you can imagine the headspace I was in before 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha’s' release. The film released and the rest is history," he said.