Ayushmann Khurrana answers how many times he hiked fees in 13 years

The entertainment industry has been buzzing with conversations about exceedingly high film budgets. Many filmmakers have even expressed concern about high actor fees, which can consume a significant share of the total production cost, often accounting for 60 to 70 percent of the film’s budget. However, Ayushmann Khurrana counts himself in a different league.

In a recent interview, when asked how many times he has raised his fee from the beginning of his career, the actor said he doesn’t know the details but revealed that he asked Sriram Raghavan to pay him only Re 1 before their hit film ‘Andhadhun’. He eventually gained profits after the movie became a blockbuster success, especially in China. The actor was hinting at backend deals where, instead of charging a flat salary upfront, actors take a part of the film’s profits. Top stars, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, do these deals; they are also the co-producers of the film.

During a conversation with Komal Nahta on his ‘YouTube’ channel, Ayushmann, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest ‘Thamma’, revealed that he never goes over the top while asking for his fees. “For me, Saraswati comes before Laxmi. I am a producer-friendly actor. I never go all out while asking for my rate. My first priority is for the film to work. If the film earns well, then one should be paid more. Everyone has to come together and make this decision,” he said.

When asked about the number of times he has increased his remuneration since he started his career 13 years ago, he shared, “It has increased, of course. My management would know more about that. I genuinely have no idea. I am a Punjabi man and very artistic by nature. I am the purest from inside. My right brain works more. The left side of the brain doesn’t work much.”

The actor then recalled that he didn’t charge any money for ‘Andhadhun’ initially, until the movie performed well at the box office. “In ‘Andhadhun’, I told Sriram sir directly on his face that I don’t want to talk about money at all. This is a passion project. I want to do this film, just give me Re 1. You can give the rest of the money after the film is a success. The most amazing thing is that it collected so much money in China, meri toh lottery lag gayi. I was so sold to that film. It had two pages, with a twist in every line. I said, ‘What madness is this?’” said Ayushmann.