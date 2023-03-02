Ayan Mukerji plans to finish ‘Brahmastra 2’ by 2025

'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', helmed by Ayan Mukerji, took nearly a decade to make, but he plans to finish the second instalment of his fantasy drama series more quickly. He said in a recent interview that he realises if he takes another decade, nobody will watch the film.

He told a leading news agency that work on ‘Brahmastra 2’ has already started: “We’re at it. It will take a couple of years and that’s 100 percent better than 10 years. If we take another 10 years, nobody will come to watch ‘Brahmastra 2’. We’re going to get it ready much before that.”

‘Brahmastra Part One’ smashed box office records in what was generally a poor year for Hindi films. The film ended with a tease for a sequel, titled ‘Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev’.

Earlier, in an interview with another leading media house, Mukerji revealed that he is planning to finish ‘Brahamastra 2’ by 2025: “We have our target. We would like to make this film and have it come out three years from now. It is a tough timeline for us considering how much time the first part took. But now we have also learnt how to make these kinds of films.”

Divulging more details about the ‘Brahmastra’ sequel, he said that the film will chronicle Dev’s backstory as well as continue the present-day timeline.

Although ‘Brahmastra Part One’ earned more than Rs 400 crore at the ticket counters, it failed to impress a section of the audience and film critics. Mukerji recently told the leading news agency, “It wasn’t a film that wasn’t very award-y in a way. It was a popular film.”