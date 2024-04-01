Avinash Tiwary reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to ‘Madgaon Express’

Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwary, who is currently enjoying the success of his recently released comedy film ‘Madgaon Express’, recently revealed what ‘Animal’ star Ranbir Kapoor told him after watching the film. Tiwary also spilled the beans on what his former co-star Triptii Dimri messaged him.

During his interview with a leading media house, Avinash recalled the premiere of ‘Madgaon Express’. He recounted standing outside the theater when Ranbir Kapoor exited and approached him.

Acknowledging the film’s energy, Avinash remembered the ‘Barfi’ star’s words, “You guys have made a super hit film! It’s simply phenomenal. Don’t pay attention to any reviews for the first few days. This film will have a lasting impact beyond just the initial days of release.”

Avinash Tiwary also added that he felt really nice after hearing Ranbir’s reaction and seeing him excited and happy for the film and them.

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri shared the screen in ‘Laila Majnu’ and their on-screen chemistry garnered widespread acclaim. When asked about Triptii’s response to the praise he received, Avinash, known for his role in ‘Madgaon Express’, revealed that she messaged him, expressing that she had heard wonderful things about the film and his performance. The ‘Animal’ star added that although she hasn’t watched the film yet, she intends to do so soon.

Meanwhile, the team of ‘Madgaon Express’, who is basking in the success of the film, celebrated the Iftar party together. The cast and crew came together and celebrated the Ramadan.