Avika Gor wants to challenge herself creatively

Avika Gor, who made her acting debut with ‘Ssshhhh…Koi Hai’ in 2007 but gained the spotlight with her performance as Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’, said that her innate desire is to explore different realms of storytelling and challenge herself creatively.

Avika made her film debut with the Telugu movie ‘Uyyala Jampala’ in 2013 before her big break in Hindi came with the horror film ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’.

“I truly appreciate the beauty of storytelling on both big and small screens. For me, ‘Balika Vadhu’ was a profound journey on television, where I had the privilege of exploring complex narratives and touching the hearts of the viewers with its powerful messages,” Avika told a leading media house.

She added, “Transitioning to the big screen with ‘1920’ was equally exhilarating, as I got to immerse myself in a cinematic world filled with suspense and intrigue, captivating the audience in a whole new way.”

Avika also said that these experiences shaped her as an actor and deepened her appreciation for the diverse platforms through which stories can be told.

She was last seen on the small screen in the 2019 stunt-based reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ hosted by Rohit Shetty.

When asked what made her take a step back from the small screen, Avika replied, “Television has been an incredible journey for me, filled with unforgettable experiences and boundless love from the viewers. However, as an artiste, I have an innate desire to explore different realms of storytelling and challenge myself creatively.”