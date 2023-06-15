Avika Gor talks about getting replaced in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Avika Gor, who is still known for her work in ‘Balika Vadhu’, recently shared that she was replaced in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ at the last minute. She also said that this wasn’t the first time that she was replaced in a Salman Khan film, as she faced a similar situation during ‘Antim’.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Avika said that she ‘did not say no’ but the team of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ replaced her and she doesn’t know why.

“It was a last-minute change,” she said. The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ star shared that she was confirmed for the role and the paperwork was also done, but she had yet to sign on the dotted line. “We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else,” she said, adding, “I was going to sign the next day.”

Gor said that she was apprehensive and expected this to happen. “I had faced something similar with the same team, where two weeks before the film they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens,” she recalled and when asked if she was talking about ‘Antim’, starring Aayush Sharma, Avika nodded in agreement.

“At the end of the day, it’s their call and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons. They know better,” she said. When asked if she was hurt by the episode, Avika said, “Yes, I am human. Of course, you have that feeling that ‘I wish this didn’t happen the second time’. But I think it was meant to be.”

Avika Gor will next be seen in ‘1920 Horrors of the Heart’.