Avika Gor hails Hina Khan for speaking against biased behaviour of TV actors

Avika Gor, who became a household name with her roles of Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and Roli in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, joined the television actors who have opened up about facing discrimination in the industry. She opened up about being denied clothes by big designers for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and also being denied roles because her face is too exposed on the small screen.

In a new interview, Avika hailed Hina Khan for speaking against the biased behaviour of television actors. She agreed that she has been looked down upon for her experience as a TV actor in the past, saying, “This definitely happens. When Hina Khan spoke about big designers not giving clothes to her because she was a TV actor, I realised, ‘Thank god, it’s not just me’. I used to wait for the time when people would speak against this and kudos to Hina Khan and many such actresses who spoke up about all of this. You need guts to do this.”

Avika was denied clothes by big designers before her appearance at Cannes Film Festival in 2016.