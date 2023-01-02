'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Earns More Than 1.3 Billion Globally

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the box office king for a third straight week and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the first 'Avatar' film brought in an estimated 63 million dollars over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week and now has made more than 400 million dollars domestically and more than 1.3 billion dollars globally. 'The Way of Water' is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first 'Black Panther'.

Numbers released on January 1 by 'Comscore' showed 'Avatar' far ahead of the runner-up, Universal's 'Shrek' spinoff 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', which made an estimated 16 million dollars and Disney's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which brought in around 4.8 million dollars.

The 'Sony' biopic 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' made 4.2 million dollars in its second week of release. 'Babylon', the epic of early Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, continued to fare badly despite its five Golden Globe nominations. The 'Paramount' release earned just 2.7 million dollars in its second week, a 24 percent drop and averaged just 815 dollars per location. By comparison, the new 'Avatar', a '20th Century Studios' film, averaged more than 15,000 dollars.

Estimated ticket sales for December 30 through January 1 at US and Canadian theaters, according to 'Comscore'. Final domestic figures will be released soon.