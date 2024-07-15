Auroshikha wants indie films to be recognised for storytelling

“I am hopeful that change is coming,” said Auroshikha Dey, who played the role of Durva in her latest film ‘The Shameless’, which premiered at the 77thCannes Film Festival this year in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section. An FTII graduate, this Tezpur-born Bengali has carved a path less travelled in cinema by doing impactful roles in films like ‘Haat: The Weekly Bazaar’, ‘The Warrior Queen of Jhansi’, ‘Maali’, ‘Ye Hosla’ and ‘Lomad’. The actress speaks to ‘Millennium Post’ on her Cannes experience and more.

How will the recognition of ‘The Shameless’ at Cannes help your career in the coming days?

I am very happy and blessed with the kind of roles I have done so far. Being able to represent my work at the Cannes Film Festival was definitely a feather in my cap. It not only marks a proud moment for any actor but also reaffirms faith and confidence in oneself. This recognition has helped me make meaningful connections with people from across the globe and I look forward to how that evolves my career graph.

Your ‘The Shameless’ co-actress Anasuya Sengupta won the ‘Best Actress’ award in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at Cannes.

It’s definitely a historic moment and I’m very happy for Anusuya. I’m also proud of all the adulation and appreciation the film and the entire team have received globally.

This year at Cannes, there was maximum participation from FTII students including Payal Kapadia, Chidananda S Nail and yourself.

As an FTII alumnus, I feel extremely honoured. My training in acting from FTII has played an essential role in my evolution as an actor. It has helped me become more versatile, self-assured and an informed performer.

Why do you think films that perform well at international festivals often don’t receive the same reception in theatres?

You are right. There are very few films that receive the same level of recognition in both international festivals and theatre. However, with the launch of OTT, I do see a strong desire to consume content that offers something different to the audience. So, I am hopeful that change is coming. It is slow, but it is moving in a desired direction where all cinemas are treated on the basis of how the story moves people and not on the grounds of being commercial or indie cinema.

Are you interested in Bengali cinema?

As an actor, I am not restricted in my range. I have been part of South Indian films and given a chance, I would love to act in Bengali films. I would like to work with Kaushik Ganguly, Raj Chakraborty, Aneek Dutta, Atanu Ghosh and Arindam Sil.