Audiences want to be challenged: Paul Mescal

London: Paul Mescal is already a rising star in Hollywood, but the actor hopes his role in "Gladiator 2" doesn’t lead to global popularity.

In an interview with ‘The Times UK’, the Irish actor, who shot to fame with his debut project, "Normal People" and then followed it up with critically acclaimed roles in "Aftersun", "The Lost Daughter" and "All of Us Strangers", said he doesn’t want fame to adversely affect his life.

"I don't know what the difference will be. Maybe that’s naive? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true. I’ll have an answer next year, but if the film impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see,” the 27-year-old actor said.

The Oscar-nominated star also spoke about how casting should not be influenced by one's social media and number of followers.

“What are we doing this for?” Mescal asked. “It scares me greatly. Acting should never be reduced to numbers of ‘Instagram’ followers.”

The actor also dislikes films and TV shows being referred as "content".

“Over the last few years, people have been talking about films and TV shows as content. That’s a filthy word. It’s not ‘content’, it’s f***ing work. I’m not being snobby, but there are two concurrent industries. One that works with a lack of care and artistic integrity. Go nuts, make stuff with ‘Instagram’ followers as a factor, whatever. But the other is what’s always been there, the craft of filmmaking, directing, lighting and production design. That keeps artists alive. And audiences want to be challenged,” he said.

Ridley Scott is directing the sequel to his 2000 hit 'Gladiator" with Mescal playing the central role. The movie also features Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen. "Gladiator 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22.

The original film starred Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix in main roles and won multiple Oscars, including best picture and best actor.