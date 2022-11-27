Audiences have more power on OTT than films, says Amit Sadh

Mumbai: Audience is always the king but on the streaming platforms they hold more power to accept or reject an actor, says Amit Sadh.

Unlike movies, it is a tough task to hold the attention of people on the digital platforms, said the actor, known for his performances in movies such as "Kai Po Che!", "Sultan", "Gold", "Super 30" and "Shakuntala Devi".

"Movies have their own effect, you go in a dark room, you take an appointment to watch something and if you don't like it, you will (have to continue to) watch it. (But) OTT is a personal space. You watch it alone, at your will. I would feel bad if someone would change or pause when my scene is being played. But that's the power of OTT. It is a challenging medium," Sadh told PTI.

At the same time, Sadh said streaming platforms have advantages as well, especially for creative people who like exploring unique content, minus the trappings of a formulaic cinema and the box office numbers.

"The makers have the luxury to tell more stories. They do not have the pressure of distributors and producers who give them the money and financiers who control or whose belief in what sells kind of functions. There is work for everyone, more genres being attempted. It translates into more actors getting work. I, as an actor, believe the characters that I have played have helped me become better. That is the boom."

Sadh has worked on web series such as "Jeet Ki Zid", "Avrodh: The Siege Within" and "Breathe".

He most recently featured in the second season of "Breathe: Into the Shadows", which was released on 'Prime Video' on November 9.

The psychological thriller is headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and also features Nitya Menen, and Saiyami Kher among others.

Sadh said he is grateful to his director Mayank Sharma, who offered him the meaty role of tough cop Kabir Sawant.

"We filmed it (show) at different stages of my life. While we were making season one, we did not know that there will be a season two and we will reach this far. It is not that simple to play a role like this. I would like to believe that I have worked hard and contributed towards the character and series," Sadh said.

For the second season of "Breathe: Into the Shadows", the actor said he was able to easily dive into his character.

"I did not (revisit). I have lived with Kabir for six years, so it didn't leave me," he added.

The series is produced by Vikram Malhotra and 'Abundantia Entertainment'.