Audiences have a connection with Tiger, says Salman Khan

Salman Khan is all set to grace the silver screen again with ‘Tiger 3’ on Diwali and for the actor, who hasn’t had a big hit in the theatres since 2017’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, this is a special occasion.

‘Tiger’ is now a part of the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ which was announced earlier this year when the producers integrated Salman’s character in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. The cameo was loved by the fans and now they are expecting similar fireworks from SRK’s cameo in ‘Tiger 3’. A potential ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ film has also been teased and now, in a recent interview with ‘Variety’, Salman recently opened up about the film.

‘Tiger 3’ is the fifth film in the ‘Tiger’ franchise after ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’ and when asked about the timeline of ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’, Salman gave a vague answer. He was pointedly asked about the shoot schedule of the film and the tentative release date and the actor said, “Tiger is always ready - so whenever things are locked - I will be there,” he said.

Salman is yet to announce his next film after ‘Tiger 3’, which is quite unusual for the star who always has a few films in the pipeline. When asked about his next, he said, “My fans will soon come to know.”

‘Tiger’ is a long-running franchise as its first film, directed by Kabir Khan, was released way back in 2012. The second film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was released in 2017. Now, after six years, the third film is being released in theatres.

Salman spoke about the expectations from the film and said that the audience would enjoy the fireworks on Diwali. “Audiences have a connection with Tiger. They followed his journey. They feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal and emotional. Plus, it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theaters,” he said.