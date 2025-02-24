Audience is harsh with certain newcomers: Zoya Akhtar

Filmmaker and writer Zoya Akhtar recently appeared on Komal Nahta’s podcast ‘Game Changers’. During the conversation, she opened up about the failure of ‘The Archies’ and expressed her guilt over seeing newcomers Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina and Agastya Nanda being trolled for the film.

Talking about The Archies’ failure, Zoya said, “Where did ‘The Archies’ get any praise? It wasn’t like anybody was kind to me because the film was released on OTT. If it had been a theatrical release, the film would have been slightly different. At that time, you feel terrible and responsible, but then I did my best.”

When asked if she felt guilty about newcomers, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina and Agastya Nanda, bearing the brunt of the film’s failure, Zoya said yes. She shared, “They all are very talented and I would love to work with them again. What I felt terrible about was that they were newcomers. I auditioned them. We gave them the roles. A very professional crew dressed them. There were all the best names in the business involved. I workshopped with them. I okayed the take, so it was me. They just did what I asked them to do. I didn’t like the fact that they were almost bullied. It wasn’t nice. It was all my responsibility, so I did feel guilty, but then they asked me not to.”

Zoya further spoke about the actors getting trolled and said, “The audience is harsh with certain newcomers, not with all of them. I felt bad when this happened. If the audience didn’t like it, it was on me and not them. They all are very talented and people will see that with time.”