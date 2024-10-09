Audience has become very negative: Jr NTR

Though director Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara: Part 1’, starring NT Rama Rao Jr (popularly known as Jr NTR), Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, continues to mint good money, it has fallen short of the commercial performance of Jr NTR’s last film, ‘RRR’.

Given that the film marked Jr NTR’s return to the silver screen after two years since the global blockbuster ‘RRR’, expectations were particularly high. But ‘Devara’ opened to mixed response. While the film has grossed an impressive Rs 466 crore worldwide as of Monday, its performance pales in comparison to other recent Indian blockbusters like the Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

During an interview organised by the makers with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva, the actor said, “We as an audience have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore,” he said as per reported by ‘India Today’.

He noted, “When I watch my sons, they don’t care about what actor or what movie they are watching; they just enjoy movies. I wonder why we are not able to be that innocent anymore. Every film today, we are watching it to analyse. We are all constantly judging, analysing and overthinking films. Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this.”