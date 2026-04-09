Atlee's 'Raaka' looks so exciting: Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he is excited for Atlee’s upcoming film ‘Raaka’ and extended his wishes to the entire cast.

Billed as a grand fantasy-action entertainer, the film features Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, marking the first collaboration for the actors. The makers revealed the title of the film on Wednesday, on Arjun’s 44th birthday and also released the posters of the film.

Shah Rukh re-shared Arjun’s poster on his ‘X’ handle as he wished the actor and said he appeared ‘intriguing and amazing’ in it. “Happy Birthday @alluarjun… The poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are,” he wrote.

“Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir,” he added.

The ‘Don’ actor has previously worked with the director on the 2023 film ‘Jawan’, which went on to cross over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

‘Raaka’ is backed by production banner ‘Sun Pictures’ and also features Mrunal Thakur. It also reunites the filmmaker with Padukone, who was a part of Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ alongside Shah Rukh.