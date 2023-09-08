Atlee says Jawan’s success is ‘all because of Shah Rukh Khan’

‘Jawan’ director Atlee paid a visit to Mumbai’s iconic single-screen theatre Gaiety Galaxy on Thursday when it became clear that his film was delivering the biggest-ever debut for a Hindi-language release.

Videos of the director’s visit were widely shared on social media, as was his quick comment on the film’s massive success.

As he stepped out of the theatre, he was asked about Jawan’s huge opening, to which he said, “Love everyone. Everyone is loving back. Everyone loves Shah Rukh Khan.”

Asked about his role in making Shah Rukh look larger-than-life on the big screen, he said, “It is all because of Shah Rukh sir.”

‘Jawan’ has been designed as Shah Rukh’s first pan-India release. Atlee is best known for his work in Tamil cinema, particularly three films starring Vijay. The film also features South Indian stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles, as the protagonist’s love interest and nemesis, respectively.

Before heading to Mumbai, Atlee also attended an early morning show of the film in Chennai.