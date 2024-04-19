‘Athhoi’, an adaptation of ‘Othello’, to hit theatres on June 14, 2024

Since its debut in March 2016 on stage, ‘Athhoi’, Arna Mukhopadhyay’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece ‘Othello’, has consistently wowed audiences. Now, after years of applause on the stage, the beloved production is making its leap to the silver screen. Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha vote count on June 4, ‘Athhoi’ is set to hit cinemas on June 14.

With Sohini Sarkar stepping into the role of Diya (read Desdemona), Arna (also the director of the film) takes on the challenging portrayal of Dr Athhoi Lodha, formerly known as Othello. Anirban Bhattacharya will be seen as Gogo, an enigmatic character akin to the cunning Iago from Shakespeare’s original work. He is also the creative director of the film.

“Our aim with ‘Athhoi’ is to offer audiences a fresh perspective on a classic tale. It’s a thrilling journey unraveling the complexities of the human psyche, set against a backdrop of intrigue and deception. Since we have been a part of the play and doing the theatre together, the three of us were in complete sync from day one,” said Anirban.

“Bringing ‘Athhoi’ to life has been a labour of love. It’s a story that resonates across generations and we’ve tried to infuse it with contemporary relevance while staying true to the essence of Shakespeare’s vision,” said Arna.

For Sohini, playing Diya has been an exhilarating experience. “She is a character of strength and vulnerability and I believe audiences will connect with her journey on a deeply emotional level,” said the actor.