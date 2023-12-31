At any age, you can be successful: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is in a great phase of her career. She featured in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ and she also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, where the film had its world premiere and received a standing ovation.

In an interview with a leading media house, opening up about how the film was instrumental in making people look at her beyond her past as an adult film actor, Sunny, 42, said ‘Kennedy’ is the beginning of a new chapter for her career.

Speaking about how the ageist nature of showbiz is passé, Sunny Leone said, “That’s something that’s part of the entertainment industry now. At literally any age, you can be successful or start your career. It just depends on how you want to start it and how far you can go.”

“There aren’t any time limits right now, unlike what it was 10-15 years ago when people could say things like, ‘Uska age ho gaya (This person is finished). She shouldn’t be working anymore’. That’s past now. Even the people who were working a long time ago are coming back and shooting these amazing shows and they’re these amazing actors and actresses. Those people who thought that their time was over are hitting their prime now,” she added.

In the same interview, Sunny also opened up about how being a star is no longer a priority for her. She said she no longer wants to be the ‘star of a movie’ and would rather have a smaller part that has a meaning and purpose than an entire film based on her name, which isn’t very good. Sunny said ‘Kennedy’ was like that. Her next film, ‘Quotation Gang’ with Jackie Shroff, is another film that isn’t solely based on her name. She said that ‘it’s a smaller part, but it’s great’ for her.