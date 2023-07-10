At 16, Elle Fanning was rejected for a role because she wasn’t ‘sexy enough’

Elle Fanning revealed that she lost a role as a 16-year-old because she ‘wasn’t sexy enough’.

According to ‘Deadline’, Fanning, 25, the younger sister of actor Dakota, told ‘The Times’ newspaper that when she was 16 years old, she auditioned for a role in a comedy movie about a father and daughter going on a road trip.

The star of the comedy-drama series ‘The Great’ said that she was told she had been rejected for the role ‘because she wasn’t sexy enough’ - ‘unf***able’ was the verdict she was given. She revealed that, a year later, she lost another film role because she didn’t have enough followers on ‘Instagram’.

The ‘Maleficient’ star has recently enjoyed huge success with her role as Catherine in ‘The Great’. Both she and co-star Nicholas Hoult have been Emmy-nominated for their performances in the irreverent period drama, detailing the marriage between Catherine the Great and Tsar Peter III of Russia.

Fanning said that she feels more ‘confident’ since taking on the sexually charged role of Catherine the Great.

The actor shot to fame as a child alongside her sister Dakota Fanning with roles in ‘I Am Sam’ and ‘Daddy Day Care’.

Elle has also formed a production company with Dakota.