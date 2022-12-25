Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Speaks On Her Debut Series 'Faadu'

Mumbai: As a storyteller, director-writer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she wants to convey something new through every project. In her debut series "Faadu", the filmmaker has dabbled with a love story, a genre she believes is still untapped in the digital space.

"Faadu", currently streaming on 'SonyLIV', features Pavail Gulati as Abhay, a poet who aspires to reach his goals faster than time. Saiyami Kher plays the role of Manjiri, a poetess who has a different outlook towards life.

Ashwiny said she was approached to direct the series in January 2020 with a one-line idea that gave her the opportunity to explore a contemporary love story.

"With every story, I want to convey something. For me, it was an important script because something like this was not explored before in the Indian web series space. Like how the younger generation has different points of view about love, work and dreams. We can say it is intense and different in a web series format. We can introduce a lot of characters. There is a sense of maturity when you are making a series," the 43-year-old director told PTI in an interview.

For OTT, the filmmaker has previously directed a short film "Ghar Ki Murgi" and documentary series "Break Point". Her feature directorial credits include "Nil Battey Sannata", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Panga".

Citing the example of some of her all-time favourite romantic films "Silsila", "Abhimaan", and "Lamhe", the director said love stories will never go out of fashion.

"There will be thousands of love stories, but the idea of love will never change. It is just the society's point of view which changes. Love has different meanings at different ages," she said.

The director praised Gulati and Kher for diving deep into their characters.

"Any good actor is like a chameleon. Both Pavail and Saiyami are disciplined. It is a pleasure to work with them. I feel good when my actors shine," she added.

Ashwiny's next feature directorial venture is a film based on the lives of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy. The director said the project is currently in the writing stage.

"We are still writing and doing research on the story of Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy," the director said, adding that she has also signed a film with a production house.