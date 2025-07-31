Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar part of short film competition jury at IFFM 2025

New Delhi: Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar will be serving as jury members for the short film competition at the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Tiwari is known for movies such as "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Nil Battey Sannata", while Sircar's film credits include acclaimed titles "Piku", "October" and "Sardar Udham".

The film gala receives an overwhelming number of entries each year across various categories, with the short film segment being among the most competitive and creatively rich, according to a press release.

“It’s an absolute honour to be on the jury of IFFM’s Short Film Competition. Short films are a powerful form of expression, often brimming with fresh ideas and daring perspectives. I’m looking forward to witnessing stories that reflect truth, innovation and the passion of young filmmakers,” Tiwari said.

Sircar said IFFM is a wonderful platform that brings together talent from across the globe.

"I’m delighted to be part of this year’s short film jury. Short films, with their brevity and intensity, often leave a lasting impact. I’m eager to watch the entries and discover some pathbreaking voices,” he added.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmik welcomed the two filmmakers, saying they are among the "most respected creative minds in Indian cinema today".

"Their eye for detail, story, and authenticity will elevate the judging process. IFFM has always aimed to be a launchpad for new talent and having filmmakers of this calibre assess the submissions is both an honour and an inspiration for participating filmmakers.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 will be held from August 14 to 24.