Arunima Kumar becomes first Kuchipudi dancer to receive King Charles’ Honorary BEM

Celebrated Indian-origin artist Arunima Kumar, based in the UK, became the first Kuchipudi dancer to be awarded the Honorary British Empire Medal (BEM) by King Charles III. The Honorary BEM, a royal accolade given for ‘hands-on’ service to local communities, honours Kumar’s efforts in promoting Indian classical dance on international stages and fostering cross-cultural dialogue through the arts.

Kumar has performed at prestigious events including Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee celebrations and Diwali festivities at 10 Downing Street.

“It’s an incredible honour to receive the King’s honour and I’m grateful for this international recognition and to all those who believe in my work,” Kumar said, according to PTI. She added, “For me, this recognition is not just personal but a celebration of Indian classical dance on the world stage. Kuchipudi has been my lifelong companion, a medium of storytelling, healing and unity.”

Kumar’s institution, Arunima Kumar Dance Company (AKDC), has made Kuchipudi accessible worldwide, staging over 3,000 performances in more than 50 countries and training hundreds of students in the UK, India and Poland, ranging in age from four to 75. “Through AKDC, I’ve built an organisation that can transform lives through Indian dance and transcend barriers, bring joy to communities and create powerful spaces for dialogue and inclusion,” she said, reported PTI.

Kumar credited her family, mentors and supporters for enabling her journey, saying, “Many more miles to go, but today I’m eternally grateful.”

Trained under Padma Bhushan Swapnasundari and Padma Shri Guru Jayarama Rao, Kumar has established herself as a leading representative of Kuchipudi, known for portraying the dance form with ‘authenticity, grace and innovation’ internationally.

The Honorary BEM, announced as part of the 2025 royal honours for foreign nationals by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), adds to Kumar’s list of awards, including the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskaar, the Global Icon Award and the NRI Institute Award for Arts at the Houses of Parliament.

Kumar is now working on her next project, ‘Samarpanam: A Dance Offering’, in collaboration with the British Council India, which will feature young British and Polish students at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on October 24.