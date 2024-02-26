Artistes shouldn’t act as activists, says Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher said that while he has participated in protests in an individual capacity, he believes artistes shouldn’t act as activists. The negative impact of demonstrations and rallies is the subject of his next film, ‘Kaagaz 2’. Directed by VK Prakash, the movie highlights the hardships of ordinary individuals due to protests and rallies.

“Actors and entertainers are not supposed to be crusaders. In an individual capacity, I’ve raised my voice about whatever has bothered me and faced the consequences. I became unpopular with so many people, but it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I've got to sleep peacefully with my thoughts,” Kher told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who took part in India Against Corruption movement in 2011, said the ideal way to resolve issues is through ‘negotiations’.

“We are an independent country, thanks to the ‘aandolan’ that Mahatma Gandhi ji did. We are an outcome of the Quit India movement and the non-cooperation movement, but the people of India were together. It was not something that was just helping a few people and not others.”