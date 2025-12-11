Art is no one’s mistress: Tisca Chopra

Many still remember Tisca Chopra as Ishaan’s (Darsheel Safary) mother in Aamir Khan’s 2007 ‘Taare Zameen Par’. For others, it was her turn as Vanita in the 2016 short film ‘Chutney’ that firmly established not just her prowess as an actor but also as a writer. Tisca admits ‘Chutney’ opened up a new creative world for her. She went on to co-write and star in two more shorts: ‘Chhuri’ and ‘Rubaru’.

And now, with ‘Saali Mohabbat’, she finally steps into the director’s chair. The direct-to-digital film is a gripping ‘how-dunnit’, centred around a sheltered, almost invisible housewife (played by Radhika Apte), who’s hiding more than anyone suspects.

From learning on the sets of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ to pulling Anurag Kashyap (who plays one of the central characters in ‘Saali Mohabbat’) aside and politely asking him not to ‘rag’ her in front of the crew on her first day as a debutant filmmaker, Tisca opens up to ‘Millennium Post’.

You’ve always been inclined towards complex, flawed characters, be it in ‘Qissa’, ‘Chutney’, ‘Dahan’ or ‘Firaaq’. Does ‘Saali Mohabbat’ carry that forward or is your storytelling voice different now that you’re directing?

We all have a party face: the one we show the world. But there’s always that other face too. The inner world of a character fascinates me deeply. The outside world is complex, but the inner world is even more layered. So yes, in ‘Saali Mohabbat’ on ‘Zee5’, whether it’s Radhika Apte’s Smita, Divyenndu’s Ratan or Anurag Kashyap’s Gajendra Bhaiya, each of them has a very distinct interior life and I’ve tried to tap into that.

Was ‘Chutney’ a turning point for you as a storyteller? Did writing, producing and acting in it give you the confidence to finally direct a film?

Absolutely. It was the first time I had written something. And when it became the most-watched short film in the world, it really gave me wings. The audience response encouraged me to push myself further.

But don’t you think writing was always in your DNA, given that you’re the grandniece of legendary Khushwant Singh?

(Cuts in) But you can’t take that for granted. Michelangelo’s son doesn’t automatically become Michelangelo. Art doesn’t behave like that. The children of great actors don’t necessarily become great actors. And someone completely from outside becomes Amitabh Bachchan. Art is no one’s mistress.

‘Saali Mohabbat’ has a stellar cast, including Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap and Divyenndu. Did you have them in mind while writing?

No. Writing always comes first. I respect writing more than anything else. The script is the biggest strength of any project and everything begins there. Later, Manish Malhotra (the ace fashion designer is one of the producers) and I realised we needed someone exceptional for Smita because it’s such a complex part. And Radhika delivered far beyond what we imagined.

Do you think OTT has given actors and filmmakers more freedom? Did it allow you to be braver with your first film?

Honestly, I don’t think in those terms. I’m very attached to the story. The story itself decides the platform, the format, the audience - everything.

After working with directors like Aamir Khan, Nandita Das and Anurag Kashyap, what or practices did you carry into your own directing?

I learnt so much from Aamir during ‘Taare Zameen Par’. He’s meticulous and his experience is unmatched. He grew up in the industry and changed it in many ways, from doing one film at a time, shifting processes, to setting new standards. Aamir continues to inspire me. And all the directors I’ve worked with have left some imprints on me.

And what’s next?

The sequel to ‘Saali Mohabbat’ is already written. We also have a supernatural thriller ready to go on floors. I’m producing it and acting in it.

Direct It Right

As a first-time director on the sets of ‘Saali Mohabaat’, what did you discover about yourself?

I didn’t realise how much hard work it takes to be a director. As an actor, you never fully grasp that. The work is sporadic. You work, then you wait. As a director, there’s no break. The number of questions you’re asked is insane. It was challenging, but also a huge learning curve. I’ve made just one film. Hopefully, I’ll make more. Having a producer like Manish Malhotra and so many director friends guiding me was a blessing.

Did Anurag Kashyap give you any advice on the set?

Not really advice. But before the first day, I pulled him aside and said, “Look, we’re friends, but please don’t rag me too much in front of others. I’m the director here and I have to hold my own.” He still ragged me a bit, but it was all in fun.