Arshad Warsi still can’t say that he is 'part of industry'

There is no bigger reward than audience admiration, said Arshad Warsi, who believes the success of ‘Asur’ season two proves that if viewers love a character, they root for it. Be it street-smart Ballu of ‘Tere Mere Sapne’, devoted sidekick Circuit from ‘Munna Bhai’ films or small-time lawyer Jagdish Tyagi in ‘Jolly LLB’, Arshad’s filmography boasts memorable characters.

The actor said it’s probably his ‘inherently lovable’ personality that reflects in his on-screen characters and makes them more interesting.

“The money one earns is a byproduct, but the main thing one craves is appreciation. You want people to come up to you and say, ‘What a film, what a character and I loved you in it’. That’s my award and reward. I personally look for that,” Arshad told PTI in a virtual interview.

He added, “I think I’m inherently lovable and that part of me comes through in whatever I do. It can be a cop, a goon or anything else. I want people to appreciate my work, whether it’s positive or negative.”

It’s important for audiences to like and relate to the protagonist, said Arshad: “If they love the character, no matter what it does, it is appreciated. If they don’t like it, it’s null and void. I’ve been fortunate enough that there hasn’t been anyone who hasn’t liked my work. When a film or series works, that’s the cherry on the cake. There is no better feeling than that.”

In ‘Asur 2’, the 55-year-old returns as forensic expert Dhananjay Rajput alongside actors Barun Sobti (Nikhil Nair), Anupriya Goenka (Naina Nair), Ridhi Dogra (Nusrat Saeed) and Amey Wagh (Rasool Shaikh).

Arshad, who made his cinematic debut with the 1996 movie ‘Tere Mere Sapne’, said ‘waiting’ is also an integral part of the process of building credibility as a versatile performer.

“It’s tough, especially for guys like me who are not from the industry. Sadly, I’ve been here for almost 27 years and I still can’t say that I’m part of the industry. Every time I give a flop, I’ve to take a long climb to get back to where I was.”