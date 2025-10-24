Arshad Warsi slams Bollywood for not taking risks

Arshad Warsi, who was recently seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’ and later in ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’, got a lot of love for his performance as Gafoor bhai in the show. Of course, even ‘Jolly LLB 3’ earned a lot of praise, but that didn’t translate to the box office numbers the way it should have. In a recent interview, the actor expressed his disappointment with what he sees as a growing creative stagnation in the industry. According to him, the Hindi film industry has become increasingly fearful of experimentation, resulting in a lack of originality and strong storytelling.

Warsi said the industry’s cautious approach is taking a visible toll on the quality of its films. “It’s got nothing to do with me. Let’s look at how many movies we’re making and how many are actually doing well; the math is clear,” he stated during an interview with ‘India Today’.

He believes the problem stems from the industry’s obsession with ‘playing it safe’. He added, “Somewhere down the line, I feel we don’t take chances anymore. We just don’t. Especially in Hindi cinema, we try to play it as safe as possible.”

The actor said that the trend of filmmakers endlessly repeating what has already worked, instead of trying something new, is worrying. “For example, now that superhero-style movies are working, every film seems to be following that pattern. Ever since ‘RRR’, it feels like every hero has become a superhero. Where are the real people?” he asked.

Recalling a recent interaction during the release of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Warsi shared how a journalist told him, ‘After a long time, I’m actually watching a film’, a comment that reflected how most recent movies have drifted too far into spectacle and away from substance. While Warsi doesn’t dismiss mainstream cinema, he feels the industry needs a balance between commerce and creativity.

“The commercial kind of cinema does work and there’s nothing wrong with that. But if you have the money and the facilities, take a bit of a risk. Try something different. It might just appeal to the audience a lot more. It has always worked,” he said.

He concluded his stance by further giving an example of Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’, which proved to be a blockbuster. “‘Saiyaara’ worked beautifully, despite releasing at a time when superhero-ish films were dominating. It was just a regular love story, but it worked because they took a chance. No one expected that. Two new actors, a simple love story - and yet, it connected,” he said.