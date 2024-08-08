Arshad Warsi says A-listers are getting paid ‘a little too much’

In the past few months, many big-budget Bollywood films have bombed at the box office, sparking conversation around the rising remuneration of A-list stars. In a recent interview, Arshad Warsi admitted that A-listers are getting paid a little too much, which is affecting the pay scale of the other actors and crew members.

In a chat on the ‘Unfiltered by Samdish’ ‘YouTube’ channel, Arshad was asked if he had any objections about salaries in the film industry, to which he said, “I feel that people are getting paid a little too much, that is the problem. I feel that the pay scale has gone up so much that it has drawn a line between A and B. There are some actors who are making too much money and to compensate for that, other actors are suffering.”

When asked if he has discussed this with his A-list colleagues from the film industry, the actor said that this information is common knowledge. He added that he usually doesn’t interfere in people’s lives and expects the same from them. “It’s their life and they don’t tell me how to live my life. Like if someone tells me to lead my life in a certain way, I will tell them to eat, drink and go home,” he said with a laugh.

Arshad also added that everyone is aware of the film industry’s practices but added that they still want to make the most out of every given opportunity. “Everybody knows it, but they feel make hay while the sun shines. If they are making money, let them. If you are giving and I am getting it, it’s a great life. I don’t want to change the world,” he said.