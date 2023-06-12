Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi said that he heard that he is ‘underutilised’ constantly and people aren’t wrong to believe that. The actor, who has been in the industry for more than three decades, said that he does feel he could have done ‘much more’, but also noted that he was in consideration for many films, which ultimately went to other actors.

Warsi started his film journey as an assistant director to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in his 1987 drama ‘Kaash’, moved to choreograph for the title track of ‘Roop Ki Raani Choron Ka Raja’ and finally made his acting debut with the 1996 drama ‘Tere Mere Sapne’. Warsi established himself as an actor to watch out for with acclaimed films like ‘Seher’ but found stardom with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s 2003 blockbuster ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’.

In a recent interview with a popular entertainment news portal, when it was mentioned how people still consider him underutilised, Warsi replied, “Oh yes, I get that all the time.”

“I know I can do much more. I know I could have done much more. All the actors feel that, but yes, I think I am quite underused. I could have done many projects. There are many projects that I was supposed to do, but at the last minute, it went to other people. I realised they shouldn’t have done that because I would have done a far better job. So yes, I am underrated and underused,” the actor added.