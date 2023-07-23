Arshad Warsi received immense love for his character Circuit

Arshad Warsi, who recently completed three decades in Bollywood, recently opened up about his popular Circuit character. According to him, his character was ‘stupid but God-given’.

Arshad told a news portal that he has received immense love for the character and even he loves that character. But he does feel that it was a really stupid character. According to the actor, the character would have been of no use if the film wasn’t a hit.

However, fortunately, the actor felt that his stars were aligned so it worked out.

Despite something so minuscule and so unimportant, people liked the chemistry between Sanjay Dutt and, people loved Rajkumar Hirani’s humour. It became iconic. He revealed that most people don’t even know his name as they call him Circuit. Arshad even shared that he has told Hirani that he’s changed his name and personality.

Arshad also recalled his bike ride to Ladakh. He was wearing his biking gear and helmet. On the roads they saw someone whose bike had broken down, so they gave him a lift. His friend took him ahead to a mechanic and he was waiting. He remembered taking off his helmet and one person came up to him and said, “ ‘Tujhe maalum hai teri shakal Arshad Warsi se milti hai (You know your face resembles Arshad Warsi)?’”

The person also told him that he should try doing mimicry of the actor and earn some money.

Arshad said that he’d have never believed if he had said that he’s Arshad and he never told him. Arshad also recalled the person calling his friends to show them Arshad Warsi’s doppelganger.