Arshad Warsi enjoys playing characters with multiple shades

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who is gearing up for his upcoming theatrical movie ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’, said that one-dimensional characters don’t excite him as an actor.

‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’ tells a fictional story set back in time when the land of Punjab, India, witnessed many social and political turmoil and how Arshad’s character transforms to fight for his family and his people against the militants.

The actor spoke with a leading media house and shared that nuances in any character make the role thrilling and also bring more scope for an actor to add depth to their performance.

“I think for an actor, the more nuances a character has, the more shades he has. It’s more fun and it’s good to play that. In this film, the story and the characters, have that thing. It starts off light. You see that romance, you see the family, you see him growing up and all of that. And then it turns into a whole different world. Even there, the normalcy of his family is intact,” he told the agency.

He further mentioned, “The relationship is the same. There’s a little problem, but it’s the same. So, yes, for an actor, it’s a wonderful thing to have this kind of character to portray as one-dimensional is not fun. You start there and end there. This is fun. You have things happening, situations change, the story changes and your emotions change with the story. It’s fun to do all that. I think it’s fun to watch the audience too.”

‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’ is produced by Arbaaz Khan, Manish Mishra and Abhishek Saxena.