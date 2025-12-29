Arshad Warsi calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘gentleman’

Arshad Warsi has worked with both Khan superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, but his film with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan never saw the light of day. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that Salman has a ‘bad boy’ aura publicly, while SRK is a ‘gentleman’. Arshad also recalled shooting for an unreleased film with Big B.

During a conversation with ‘The Lallantop’, Warsi recalled shooting the unreleased film ‘Zamaanat’ with Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “There are genuine stars - for me, it’s Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. My luck is so bad that I have never worked with Amit ji in my life. We shot an entire film together, but it never got released. The name was ‘Zamaanat’. It went through a lot of trouble: shooting started, then paused and this kept happening. S Ramanathan was its director; he passed away in the middle. I actually realised at that time, Amitabh Bachchan had told me that I should keep doing my shot till I am happy and satisfied, no matter what happens.”

Warsi praised Bachchan’s dedication to giving his best in every shot. “We took a courtroom shot in Hyderabad. There was a lot of sunlight. There were many people on the stairs, with 500-1000 people lying on the road to protest. It was a large-scale set. Amit ji had a long speech in that scene.”

He added, “He gave around 10-12 takes in that shot and then finally thought one of them was fine. We sat inside after it. A few minutes later, he said that we should do one more. I started smiling and thought he was joking. But he was serious, everyone lay down on the road once again, the entire shot happened again.”

Warsi has worked with Shah Rukh in ‘Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye’ (2005) and is set to collaborate with him in ‘King’ (2026). Appreciating SRK’s work approach and nature, he said, “Shah Rukh knows his work. He has that old school theatre vibe and has all the lines in his mind. He is one of the politest and giving actors. It’s very nice. I have never seen him raise his voice. I am very fond of him. Even Suhana and Aaryan have been brought up well and they are great kids. I said yes to ‘King’ within a second. Shah Rukh has already said that he is the last of the stars and I absolutely believe him. I love him; big fan. He has a lot of dignity.”

When the host asked how Salman Khan differs from Shah Rukh Khan, Arshad replied, “Salman is a bad boy. He is one of those quintessential good-looking, bad boys. Shah Rukh is a gentleman, a bit settled. There’s nothing wrong with both. Salman is different personally; he is not the same. You can see his aura in public, but personally, at home, he is a different person. Cracks a lot of jokes, has fun. Inherently, his entire family is very funny; they have a good sense of humour, like they have come to have fun in life.”