Armaan Malik trolled for calling Ranbir Kapoor ’best actor of our generation'

Singer Armaan Malik claimed that he has been getting a lot of hate after he called Ranbir Kapoor ‘the best actor of our generation’. The trolling comes from not only fan clubs of other actors but also the critics of Ranbir’s latest film ‘Animal’, which has been called out for its misogynistic overtones.

Recently, the singer took to ‘X’ (formerly ‘Twitter’) to write, “I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as a person. Lol, you guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you.”

Armaan’s statement comes a day after he posted on ‘X’, “Ranbir Kapoor is the best actor of our generation. Period (salute emoji).”

While several users agreed with Armaan in the comment section, there were quite a few who slammed him for his choice. One user wrote, “All my favourites on a disappointing spree.” Another commented, “Why? Just why? Bro, I liked you.” “Wtf Armaan? Are you saying this after watching the movie ‘Animal’?” Another said, “Can never trust a man in my life, can I?”

However, a user defended Armaan as well. “Lol, y’all chill. He said Ranbir is the best actor of the new generation, which indeed he is. Armaan also said that YJHD and ‘Sanju’ is Ranbir’s best work,” he referred to Armaan picking Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ as Ranbir’s best movies when asked by another user on ‘X’.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ stars Ranbir as a toxic, misogynistic man who is obsessed with his father and relentlessly avenges an attack on him. The film has crossed Rs 300 crore at the global box office and Rs 200 crore domestically.