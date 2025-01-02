Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are finally married

Singer Armaan Malik is finally married to his longtime girlfriend and influencer, Aashna Shroff. The couple took to ‘Instagram’ to share the joyful news, posting dreamy wedding photos accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

In the photos, the couple radiates pure happiness, dressed in stunning traditional wedding attire in shades of orange. Aashna looks beautiful as a bride in an orange ‘lehenga’, while Armaan opts for a pastel-shaded ‘sherwani’.

The wedding appeared to be an intimate outdoor affair, attended by close family and friends. Soon after the couple announced their wedding, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Pranutan shared a series of red heart emojis, while Sophie Choudry wrote, “Oh my goodness! Congratulations, you guys.” Aahana Kumra wrote, “Congratulations.” Varun Dhawan also liked the post.