Arjun Rampal recalls having no money in his earlier career days

Arjun Rampal spoke about the initial days of his career and how, at one point, he didn’t have a ‘source of income’.

In an interview with ‘Pop Diaries’ recently, Arjun also opened up on ‘hating’ himself in the 2001 film ‘Moksha’, helmed by Ashok Mehta. The film starred Arjun and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.

“I was a very successful model and Ashok Mehta came to me with this film ‘Moksha’, where I was paired opposite this fantastic actor, Manisha Koirala. She was at her peak at that time. I was shooting a scene with her in the Chambal Valley. The rushes came and I saw myself and I hated myself. I thought, ‘My God, you’re horrible’. So, I decided I was not going to model anymore. I didn’t know that the film would take six years to get made,” he said.

He also added, “I had no source of income in that period of time. I was living in Seven Bungalows (in Andheri, Mumbai) at that time. I had a wonderful landlord, a Sardarji. He’d come on the first of every month and he’d look at me and I’d look at him. He’d say, ‘Nahi hai (You don’t have the money, do you)?’ And I’d shake my head. He’d say, ‘Koi nahi, tu de dega (Never mind, I’m sure you’ll pay me)’. He was the sweetest man. You need those kinds of breaks in your life.”

Fans saw Arjun last in ‘Crakk’, which hit theatres on February 23 this year. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.