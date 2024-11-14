Arjun Kapoor says Priyanka Chopra was ‘out of their league’ in ‘Gunday’

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film ‘Singham Again’, recently shared his experience reuniting with his ‘Gunday’ co-star Ranveer Singh for Rohit Shetty’s film. While Ranveer reprised his role as Simmba, Arjun made his debut in Shetty’s cop universe as the antagonist, Danger Lanka.

In a conversation with a popular entertainment news portal, Arjun recalled bursting out laughing during his first day on set with Ranveer. “My first day of shooting was with Ranveer Singh. Back when we were filming ‘Gunday’, we used to joke that one day we’d do a Rohit Shetty film together. I’ve always felt ‘Simmba’ was a career-defining film for Ranveer, not only because of his performance but it was how Rohit transformed him from a boy into a man in that one film,” he shared.

“On the set of ‘Singham Again’, I was delivering my dialogue and he did his signature ‘Marathi Simmba’ style. I just burst out laughing, went over, hugged him and said, ‘Baba, I love you so much’. I enjoyed that performance immensely. I’m a huge fan of the cop universe,” he added.

In the same conversation, Arjun recalled collaborating with Ranveer during ‘Gunday’ and how they were in awe of Priyanka Chopra who was a much bigger star than them at that time. “‘Gunday’ was a big film to mount for both me and Ranveer, given titular roles when we were only two films old in the industry,” he said.

Talking about Priyanka, Arjun shared, “Priyanka was a big star - she still is - but back then, she was out of our league, just like her character in the film. She did the film with us and we had the chance to work with Irrfan sir, who played the opposition force. Ali Abbas Zafar, (director) mounted the film and Aditya Chopra believed in its potential to connect with audiences. ‘Gunday’ would have been even more valued if it released today.”