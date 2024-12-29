Arjun Kapoor calls Vikrant Massey ‘much more nuanced’

Arjun Kapoor has always been known for his candor and in a recent interview, he opened up about his experience working on the 2017 film ‘Half Girlfriend’. The actor recently received a lot of praise for playing the villain in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and has been discussing many of his older performances. While talking about Mohit Suri’s film, which was based on a novel by Chetan Bhagat, Arjun expressed a sense of regret and longing, wishing that he had been able to retain the authenticity of his dialect in the film. However, he added that Vikrant Massey was perhaps better than him in the film. Vikrant had a supporting role in ‘Half Girlfriend’.

Arjun shared that he wasn’t very impressed with himself in ‘Half Girlfriend’ as he believed that the dubbing took away from his performance. He added that his original dialogue delivery was much better and added that Vikrant was ‘more nuanced’ than him in the film. He shared with ‘Galatta Plus’, “I wish I didn’t have to dub for ‘Half Girlfriend’ with the dialect. I think I had done a good job on the set but then unfortunately, I had to dub and I am not somebody who is very fond of dubbing because it undermines the honesty in that moment. Also, we, in this generation don’t dub all the time. Not to say it was my worst or whatever, but I look back as a critic and I wish I was able to retain the pilot and much better at my dialect. You learn the dialect and perform it.”

Arjun said that due to a scheduling conflict, he felt like he ‘crunched’ himself in the circumstances. “Like Vikrant Massey is much better in the dub. He is a much better actor in the film also, in that sense, much more nuanced in that sense. I was supposed to play more to the gallery, but I was not able to get the dialect bang on in the dub that I had in the pilot. So that’s a minor look back and learning experience for me” he said.