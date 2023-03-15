Arjan Bajwa debunks myth that artistes on OTT do not become stars

Arjan Bajwa, who has gained popularity through his OTT shows ‘State of Siege: 26/11’ and ‘Bestseller’, debunks the myth that artistes on OTT do not become stars. Besides gaining in popularity, he said that he has loved the work he has done on the medium so far.

“Good work is always adding feathers to your cap. Both my series have done very well and both are distinct from each other. And the best part is that both were based on books. I played author-backed roles, which I am very happy with. Good work on hit films or projects will always bring you to the limelight and I think, for me, it’s important that all my work be remembered. I do projects that are milestones in my career,” he said.

He added, “I don’t think OTT has given any thought of competition to Bollywood. It has opened a new avenue of storytelling, which is great because there are many stories where you can’t convey an entire story in three hours as some stories need time. That way, OTT has been a boon for those storylines that should be shown in detail. So, there’s no competition. Rather it has added value to all the stories.”

“Every actor now wants to do OTT because there are many kinds of genres being explored that are very interesting and very detailed. Sometimes, there are films that we don’t get a chance to be part of. Also, it’s not true that OTT actors are not becoming stars. Any OTT project or film that is a hit makes a star. An actor doesn’t become a star on his own, the project and work make them a hit. Similarly, there are many films that release and go without leaving any trace.”

OTT shows and films are often touted to have bold scenes and crass language.