Arindam Sil’s ‘Korpur’ set for BO clash with ‘Dhurandhar 2’

At a time when most Bengali films have struggled at the box office in the first two months of 2026, director Arindam Sil’s political thriller ‘Korpur’ is gearing up for a major box-office clash with Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’ on March 19. Sil said the entire team is ready to take on the challenge.

The trailer of the Bengali film was recently unveiled at a city hotel. Based on the book ‘Antardhaner Nepathye’, the film revolves around an education scam and a conspiracy that rocked Kolkata three decades ago. Rituparna Sengupta plays Mousumi Sen, the controller of examinations at a reputed university who mysteriously goes missing after a financial scam worth Rs 50 crore comes to light. The film also features state education minister Bratya Basu as former cop Rakhohori Goswami and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in the role of state minister. The cast also includes Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Lahoma Bhattacharya, TMC leader Ananya Banerjee and Arpan Ghoshal, among others, with Sil himself appearing in a role.

For Rituparna, collaborating with Sil was long overdue and she said she thoroughly enjoyed working with the cast and crew. The film has been extensively shot across Kolkata over 19 days. “Arindam has gone all out when it comes to finding locations for the film. Also, watch out for Kunal Ghosh in the movie,” Basu said.

Ghosh, meanwhile, mentioned that while the film draws inspiration from a real incident, it has been made to be both entertaining and engaging for audiences.