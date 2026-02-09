Arijit Singh returns to stage with Anoushka Shankar in Kolkata

Just days after announcing his decision to step away from playback singing on January 27, Arijit Singh left fans stunned by returning to the stage, this time in Kolkata. On Sunday evening, the celebrated singer made a surprise appearance during sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar’s Kolkata concert, joining her for the city leg of her India tour at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Videos from the evening have since gone viral, showing Singh rendering a Bengali song alongside Anoushka, much to the delight of the audience.

Arijit collaborated with Anoushka and renowned percussionist Bickram Ghosh on ‘Maya Bhora Raati’, a Bengali classic originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. Arijit revealed that he had recently visited Anoushka at her home, where the two spent time composing music together. The evening continued with a soulful rendition of ‘Traces of You’, Anoushka’s acclaimed composition co-created by international singer Norah Jones, performed as a moving duet.

Introducing Arijit on stage, Anoushka drew loud cheers from the crowd, while the singer, in a moment of humility, admitted to feeling overwhelmed. “I am very nervous. Thank you for having me,” he said, addressing the packed arena.

Sharing a glimpse from the concert on Instagram, Anoushka wrote, “So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata was truly one for the books.”

At the end of the performance, Arijit knelt, offered a pranam and kissed the stage, an intimate gesture of reverence to music and the space that holds it.

This was not the duo’s first collaboration on stage. Anoushka had earlier joined Arijit during his UK concert in September 2025, where they performed before a massive crowd of nearly 50,000 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Later, Arijit met Bengali singer Lopamudra Mitra and celebrated her birthday at the Saroj Parbo event.