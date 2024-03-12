Arbaaz Khan opens up about nepotism

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sons of screenwriter Salim Khan, recently opened up about nepotism, stressing that crediting an actor’s success to their family in Bollywood is unfair.

“Certainly, doors will open for you if your father belongs to a certain field,” said Arbaaz.

During an interview on ‘Timeout With Ankit’, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, the younger brothers of superstar Salman Khan, who haven’t enjoyed as much success as their older brother, revealed that those coming from families with Bollywood connections have their share of struggles.

“If your father is a doctor or a lawyer, you will have access to others in those professions. Similarly, as actors, if we wanted to meet someone from the industry, it was possible for us because our father was a film scriptwriter and part of Bollywood. Meeting someone becomes easier if your father is part of the industry, but that doesn’t guarantee work,” added Arbaaz.

He stressed that no Bollywood connection can guarantee success for a career spanning 25 years. “It may give you a break but won’t build your career,” he lamented, adding, “Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here. We are working and are busy doing other things. No one does favours for anyone.”

Explaining the dynamics in Bollywood, which largely works on the commercial success of films, Arbaaz said that no matter who you are or what relationship you share with a Bollywood biggie, nobody is going to give work if the audience doesn’t want to see an actor. “It would be unfair to say that if an actor is successful, it’s because of their connections or nepotism. Even a superstar goes through a phase where 10 of their films flop and they don’t know what to do. How can they then favour or help another celeb’s kin?” said the actor-producer.