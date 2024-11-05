AR Rahman condoles death of Quincy Jones

New Delhi: Music maestro AR Rahman paid a tribute to legendary American record producer and "shining star" Quincy Jones in a heartfelt social media post.

Jones, whose legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson's historic "Thriller" album to writing prize-winning film and TV scores, died on Sunday night at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, surrounded by his family. He was 91.

Rahman, who met the music producer back in 2015 after performing at a concert in Los Angeles, shared a series of pictures with Jones on his ‘Instagram’ page.

"Another shining star from Earth has dissolved into the infinite," he captioned the post on Monday night.

Rahman, 57, met Jones after the former wrapped his North American tour titled "AR Rahman: The Intimate Concert Tour".