‘Approached Leonardo DiCaprio to play Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman’

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Zack Snyder recently revealed that he had approached Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Lex Luthor in his 2016 movie ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

Snyder, who directed three big-budget movies based on ‘DC Comics’ superhero characters, said that he had a meeting with DiCaprio during which the Oscar winner shared several ideas about the project.

“He had a lot of great ideas, actually, just in the meeting. I think, in the end, he was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know’. But he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character,” Snyder told the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast.

He added, “In a lot of ways, I think he was the one that mentioned to me this idea about Superman fighting the Justice League at some point.”

The role of Lex Luthor, the arch nemesis of Superman, was eventually played by Jesse Eisenberg in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, which was a follow-up to Snyder’s 2013 movie ‘Man of Steel’.

The director also addressed the rumours that he wanted to cast Tom Hanks or Adam Driver for the role. “I think I did talk to Adam on the phone, yeah,” Snyder said.

‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ featured Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Snyder’s latest movie is Netflix’s ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’, the follow-up to his 2023 title ‘Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire’.